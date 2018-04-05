Sushmita Sen, Not One Bit 'Body Shy', Posts This Incredible Pic. We Are At The Gym Already

Sushmita Sen is our work-out inspiration for the day, the month, the year and so on and so forth. The former beauty queen regularly shares updates from her work-out schedule and while they appear to be great deal difficult, Sushmita will have you motivated to try them on. In one of her new posts, she shared the result of her rigorous work-out regime and we can't even... The 47-year-old actress shared a post-work out mirror selfie to document her "work in progress" physique and it's got us and many running on the treadmill already. Also, the terms "body shy" and "Sushmita Sen" do not go well together, she said. So, she had her caption modified to this: "Body shy? NAH Body proud. Tracking work in progress. Looking good is one thing... Feeling good is everything! Feel good and yes take a selfie when you do! I love you guys!"
Highlights
- Sushmita recently Instagrammed a post-work out photo
- "Body shy? Nah, body proud," wrote Sushmita Sen
- "Tracking work in progress," she added
We love you too Sushmita.
Sushmita's new post has also left the Internet smitten and the general sentiment on the comment's thread was this: "What an inspiration! Hats off". "You are goddess! Thanks for inspiring so many people who are struggling with their looks, colour, etc," read a comment while another added: "Wow... I mean awesome pic n great work... You really give inspiration to people to stay fit, look good n as. You said feel good... lots of love to you."
If you're wondering why Sushmita Sen has her hands are wrapped in protective bandage, you should know that's because she's been killing it at the crazy knuckle push ups recently. And the handstands. And at gymnastics. And at the boxing ring. And at the stretching sessions.
Comments
Sushmita Sen is best known for movies like Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.