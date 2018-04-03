Sushmita Sen And Daughter Alisah's 'Portrait Of Bliss' - Pic Courtesy Renee

Sushmita Sen instagrammed a moment she shared with her younger daughter Alisah, which was "captured beautifully" by her elder daughter Renee. "With eyes closed, no desire for directions, a smile on the lips for no apparent reason, a state of contentment and bliss that tells you, you are home. I live for this feeling," Sushmita captioned the Instagram post. Sushmita's post has over 1 lakh like and compliments such as "adorable" and "beautiful" have filled comments section. Several Instagram users praised Sushmita for being a wonderful mother to Alisah and Renee, whom she adopted several years ago. 'You are a role model for women and a loving mother," read one comment.
Highlights
- Sushmita shared a photo in which she can be seen hugging Alisah
- "I live for this feeling," said Sushmita
- The picture has over 1 lakh likes and several compliments
Take a look at Sushmita Sen's "portrait of bliss":
Sushmita Sen adopted Renee as a baby in 2000 and Alisah, who is now eight-years-old, in 2010. Sushmita may be busy with her work commitments and modelling assignments but she always makes time for her daughters. The trio recently attended the screening of Rani Mukerji's Hichki. Here are some adorable pictures from the screening.
Sushmita, who is a fitness enthusiast, ensures her daughters keep fit too. She enrolled them for a combat training session and a shared glimpse on Instagram:
Sushmita Sen's women's day post also included her daughters. The trio wore similar outfits as they enjoyed a sunny day on the beach.
Like a regular mother, Sushmita also participated in her daughter Alisah's school activity.
Sushmita Sen has starred in films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak