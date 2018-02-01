Sushmita Sen's Fitness Mantra To Keep You Inspired

Highlights
- Sushmita Sen shared several motivational posts on fitness
- 'There's always strength, it just sometimes lies deeper than we think'
- In her latest, Sushmita can be seen taking a step on the ceiling
Take a look at Sushmita Sen's workout picture here:
If you follow Sushmita Sen's Instagram profile, you'll find several fitness motivational posts. Here one in which she stressed on the need to keep pushing the limits. "When I am tired to my bones and I go 'one more' on my last set, it no longer is about building muscle... it's building character."
In this post, Sushmita Sen urges to find her fans their inner strength. "There's always strength, it just sometimes lies deeper than we think," she said.
#partone #happy2018 #lifemotivation #lonewolf"Be true to yourself & your life, it's the only one you got" go it alone when needed but KEEP GOING!!!! There's ALWAYS strength, it just sometimes lies deeper than we think!!o life & celebrating it everyday!!! Mmuuuaah!!! I love you guys!!! #gymnasticrings
Sometimes, Sushmita Sen practices yoga with her daughters. In this post it was her younger daughter Alisah's turn for her school's extra-curricular activity session.
#motherandchild witnessing the world TOGETHER from a different perspective!!! I got you baby...LET GO!!!! today in Alisah's school during the Extra curricular activity session for #aerialsilk she's definitely learning from the best teachers @flyhighaerialart very proud to see her progress!!! #cherished #moment #sharing #love #happiness
#workinprogress Slowly but surely!!! I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!! let some SAY it can't be done...I'll keep it simple & just DO it!!! My body...My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!! #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth yipppeeeeeee!!!! love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!
Can you be as fit as Sushmita Sen? Tell us in comments.