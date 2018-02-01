Sushmita Sen's Fitness Mantra To Keep You Inspired

Sushmita Sen is taking fitness to a new level by making the ceiling, "the new floor"

Sushmita Sen during a workout session. (Image courtesy: Sushmita Sen)

  1. Sushmita Sen shared several motivational posts on fitness
  2. 'There's always strength, it just sometimes lies deeper than we think'
  3. In her latest, Sushmita can be seen taking a step on the ceiling
If Sushmita Sen's workout picture won't motivate you to hit the gym, then we don't know what will. The 42-year-old actress shared a picture from her workout session, which she captioned: "Ceiling is the new floor," The former Miss Universe can be seen taking a step on ceiling with hands and back support. Clearly, it's the start of an extremely difficult workout session. But then, we expect no less from Sushmita. Her fitness instructor also shared the pictures and added: "Faith is taking that first step, even if it's on the ceiling. Thank you, for having that faith in me ma'am. I love you a lot. Let's kill it."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's workout picture here:
 


If you follow Sushmita Sen's Instagram profile, you'll find several fitness motivational posts. Here one in which she stressed on the need to keep pushing the limits. "When I am tired to my bones and I go 'one more' on my last set, it no longer is about building muscle... it's building character."
 


In this post, Sushmita Sen urges to find her fans their inner strength. "There's always strength, it just sometimes lies deeper than we think," she said.
 


Sometimes, Sushmita Sen practices yoga with her daughters. In this post it was her younger daughter Alisah's turn for her school's extra-curricular activity session.
 


Last year on her birthday, Sushmita Sen revealed that she is working on her abs. "Every year I celebrate every line... be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them," she said.
 


Can you be as fit as Sushmita Sen? Tell us in comments.

