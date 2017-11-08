Viral: Sushmita Sen, Almost 42, Shares Pic Of Work-In-Progress Abs

Sushmita Sen I working out to get well-toned abs and she posted a work-in-progress picture, which is now viral

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 08, 2017 08:00 IST
Sushmita Senwas last seen in Nirbaak. (Image courtesy: Sushmita Sen)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sushmita working out to get well-toned abs for her 42nd birthday
  2. I celebrate every line be it on my body or on my face: Sushmita Sen
  3. Sushmita has been globetrotting for the last few weeks
Sushmita Sen's birthday plans are getting in shape for sure. The actress, who will soon turn 42, shared a picture of her work-in-progress abs, which is now viral. Sushmita, who is currently enjoying the hospitality of UAE (in Sharjah), shared a picture of a few days ago and captioned it as: "I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!! Let some say it can't be done. I'll keep it simple and just do it. My body...My rules. Every year I celebrate every line be it on my body or on my face. I have earned them." That's a very powerful message from Sushmita Sen worth considering.

Take a look at the picture Sushmita Sen shared:
 


We hope you reach your goal ASAP, Sushmita.

Sushmita Sen is globetrotting like never before. The past few weeks she travelled from Kuwait to Australia to London and now she's in Sarjah to inaugurate a premier furniture store. Here are snippets from Sushmita Sen's travel diaries.
 

 

 

 


Sushmita's two daughters Alisah and Reene, who often keep her company, skipped the hectic travel schedule. They were in India while Sushmita was busy working abroad. But the doting mother kept track of her daughters' activities in India. She shared this post, revealing how her younger daughter Alisah celebrated Diwali (while she was in Melbourne).
 
 

Back in India today...This picture means EVERYTHING to me!!!!👏👏👏🙏😇❤️Our little Alisah with a BIG HEART, made handmade gifts coupled with chocolates, and gifted them to children at the #missionariesofcharity orphanage in Mumbai today!!! This is how she’s celebrating Diwali this year!!!!❤️❤️❤️ I could not be prouder or more overwhelmed as her Maa or have more Respect for a human being than I do this moment!!!👏🙏😍❤️Thank you #Tushna for helping Alisah do this in my absence!!! Well done Alisah..very very well done!!!👏👏👏 I love you beyond!!!! Happy Diwali my blessed child!!!!❤️😍💃🏻 #touchinglives with #compassion 🙏❤️👏 #AlisahSen #age #8yrsold ❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on



Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is the star of films like Biwi No 1, Filhaal and Main Hoon Na. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak, which released in 2015.

