Try To Decode Sushmita Sen's Expression Before You Read Her Caption

This is just another Sushmita Sen post that we are talking about. The former beauty queen shared a photo of herself on Instagram, in which her smile reveals that she must have chanced upon someone really adorable. Sushmita Sen indeed has our attention for her million dollar smile but we could not help but read her caption, which actually decodes the story behind her expression. "There.... I must have seen a child! I often know what or who I was looking at in a picture, just by its exuberance on my face! I AM happily #transparent & deeply #expressive "I don't just want you to SEE me... I'd love for you to KNOW me," wrote Sushmita, who is a parent to two children. Her post garnered over a lakh 'likes' and 750 comments in 20 hours from being posted.
Apart from the recent post, a look at Sushmita's Instagram profile reveals she's a fitness freak and two of her daughters - Alisah, 8, and Renee, 18 - are her favourite subjects. She recently shared an adorable photo of her youngest daughter, saying: "My #sunday was greeted with #happysunday banners & an experimental #cake. Alisah is deeply aware of the truth... we don't need a reason to celebrate, we are the celebration" #lifelessons from my #8yrold with deep gratitude."
Sushmita had posted on Renee's 18th birthday: "We are #Eighteen. A night of #epiphany my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa what a journey it's been!!!! Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renee Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!!"
We are #Eighteen A night of #epiphany my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa what a journey it's been!!!Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renée Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!! bring it on Renster!!!I love you..beyond!!!! Maa
The former Miss Universe is the star of films like Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Filhaal. Bengali film Nirbaak was her last movie, which released in 2015.