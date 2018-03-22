Hichki Celeb Review: 'Watch Rani Mukerji's Film With A Box Of Tissues'

Highlights
- Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years
- In Hichki, she plays a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome
- 'Hichki takes you back to school,' tweeted Karan Johar
Karan Johar, who has directed Rani in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, said Hichki will indeed make you nostalgic about school and that Rani is "the soul and life of this film." With Hichki, Rani makes a comeback after four years and plays a teacher named Naina, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome - a disorder, which leads one to make involuntary sounds and movements. In Naina's case, she utters "chuck, chuck" as she speaks.
Madhuri Dixit, who reportedly got teary eyed while watching Hichki, Instagrammed to say: "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content driven film, very well directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani. Kudos to Team Yash Raj Films."
Shilpa Shetty gave Rani a shout out for her "splendid and flawless performance" while Sushmita Sen said Hichki "is a must watch with a box of tissues." This is what Urmila wrote: "Congratulations dearest Rani on yet another superlative performance."
Watched #Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & #NeerajKabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Xrxlx62rDg— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 12, 2018
#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength....#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
Uffff what a performance #RaniMukerjiChopra Watched #HichkiTheFilm last night & I am in awe of its simplicity while dealing with a sensitive subject like #TouretteSyndrome very well done @sidpmalhotra , entire cast & crew! MUST WATCH with a box of tissues!! #Heartwarming .pic.twitter.com/5SM0AQPkWD— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) March 15, 2018
Just watched #Hichki ,so inspiring. A splendid and flawless performance by my dearest #RaniMukerji, a difficult subject handled so well by director @sidpmalhotra . Take a bow team #Hichki. Must watch— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 15, 2018
Rani Mukherjee is flawlessly natural as always & congrats @sidpmalhotra for making a sensitive story so funny and relatable too! #Hichki— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) March 16, 2018
Now, this is a #Hichki which is most welcome!!!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 16, 2018
A very difficult character BRILLIANTLY portrayed by #RaniMukerji
And a very important story DELICATELY told by @sidpmalhotra
A superb ensemble cast!! @Shanoozeing
Congrats Maneesh Sharma and @yrf@HichkiTheFilmpic.twitter.com/H3Eoka4Qpp
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki releases tomorrow.