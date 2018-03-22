Hichki Celeb Review: 'Watch Rani Mukerji's Film With A Box Of Tissues'

Shilpa gave Rani a shout out for her "splendid and flawless performance" while Sushmita Sen said Hichki "is a must watch with a box of tissues"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 17:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hichki Celeb Review: 'Watch Rani Mukerji's Film With A Box Of Tissues'

Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen at a screening of Hichki (courtesy thesushmitasen)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years
  2. In Hichki, she plays a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome
  3. 'Hichki takes you back to school,' tweeted Karan Johar
Rani Mukerji's Hichki has already earned a lot of love from her colleagues, who have every nice to say to say about it. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar have enjoyed special screenings of the movie ahead of its release and shared their reviews on social media. Mr Kapoor was one of the first to post his review on Twitter. In a tweet directly addressed to Rani, he wrote: "Watched Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids and Neeraj Kabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless!"

Karan Johar, who has directed Rani in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, said Hichki will indeed make you nostalgic about school and that Rani is "the soul and life of this film." With Hichki, Rani makes a comeback after four years and plays a teacher named Naina, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome - a disorder, which leads one to make involuntary sounds and movements. In Naina's case, she utters "chuck, chuck" as she speaks.

Madhuri Dixit, who reportedly got teary eyed while watching Hichki, Instagrammed to say: "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content driven film, very well directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani. Kudos to Team Yash Raj Films."

Shilpa Shetty gave Rani a shout out for her "splendid and flawless performance" while Sushmita Sen said Hichki "is a must watch with a box of tissues." This is what Urmila wrote: "Congratulations dearest Rani on yet another superlative performance."

Comments
Read what the celebs have to say about Rani Mukerji's Hichki:
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki releases tomorrow.
 

Trending

rani mukerjihichki

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneCambridge AnalyticaRajdev RanjanAadhaar CardKeto DietRadhika Apte

................................ Advertisement ................................