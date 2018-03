Hichki Celeb Review: 'Watch Rani Mukerji's Film With A Box Of Tissues'

Highlights Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years In Hichki, she plays a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome 'Hichki takes you back to school,' tweeted Karan Johar

Watched #Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & #NeerajKabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Xrxlx62rDg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 12, 2018

#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength....#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018

#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018

Uffff what a performance #RaniMukerjiChopra Watched #HichkiTheFilm last night & I am in awe of its simplicity while dealing with a sensitive subject like #TouretteSyndrome very well done @sidpmalhotra , entire cast & crew! MUST WATCH with a box of tissues!! #Heartwarming .pic.twitter.com/5SM0AQPkWD — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) March 15, 2018

Just watched #Hichki ,so inspiring. A splendid and flawless performance by my dearest #RaniMukerji, a difficult subject handled so well by director @sidpmalhotra . Take a bow team #Hichki. Must watch — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 15, 2018

Rani Mukherjee is flawlessly natural as always & congrats @sidpmalhotra for making a sensitive story so funny and relatable too! #Hichki — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) March 16, 2018

Now, this is a #Hichki which is most welcome!!!

A very difficult character BRILLIANTLY portrayed by #RaniMukerji

And a very important story DELICATELY told by @sidpmalhotra

A superb ensemble cast!! @Shanoozeing

Congrats Maneesh Sharma and @yrf@HichkiTheFilmpic.twitter.com/H3Eoka4Qpp — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 16, 2018

Rani Mukerji'shas already earned a lot of love from her colleagues, who have every nice to say to say about it. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar have enjoyed special screenings of the movie ahead of its release and shared their reviews on social media. Mr Kapoor was one of the first to post his review on Twitter. In a tweet directly addressed to Rani, he wrote: "Watched Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids and Neeraj Kabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless!"Karan Johar, who has directed Rani in films such asand, saidwill indeed make you nostalgic about school and that Rani is "the soul and life of this film." With, Rani makes a comeback after four years and plays a teacher named Naina, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome - a disorder, which leads one to make involuntary sounds and movements. In Naina's case, she utters "chuck, chuck" as she speaks.Madhuri Dixit, who reportedly got teary eyed while watching , Instagrammed to say: "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content driven film, very well directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani. Kudos to Team Yash Raj Films."Shilpa Shetty gave Rani a shout out for her "splendid and flawless performance" while Sushmita Sen said"is a must watch with a box of tissues." This is what Urmila wrote: "Congratulations dearest Rani on yet another superlative performance." Read what the celebs have to say about Rani Mukerji'sDirected by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma,releases tomorrow.