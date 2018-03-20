Rani Mukerji's Hichki Will Make You Smile: Urmila Matondkar's Review

Congratulations dearest Rani on yet another superlative performance..very difficult to pull it off and uve done it with so much ease n poise in #hichki..movie will leave u with sweet smile moist eyes n high spirits kudos to team #hichki n #ranimukherjee

A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:45am PDT