Rani Mukerji's Hichki Will Make You Smile: Urmila Matondkar's Review

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 20, 2018 16:16 IST
Urmila Matondkar posted this picture with Rani Mukerji (Image courtesy: urmilamatondkarofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Kudos to team Hichki and Rani Mukerji," she wrote
  2. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have also posted their reviews
  3. Madhuri Dixit broke down after watching Hichki
Rani Mukerji's Hichki, which releases this Friday, was reviewed by the actress Urmila Matondkar. "Congratulations dearest Rani on yet another superlative performance. Very difficult to pull it off and you've done it with so much ease and poise in Hichki. Movie will leave you with a sweet smile, moist eyes and high spirits. Kudos to team Hichki and Rani Mukerji," Urmila wrote on Instagram while adding a picture with Rani. Hichki stars Rani as Naina Mathur, a teacher who struggles with Tourette syndrome. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films, owned by Aditya Chopra (Rani's husband).

Read Urmila Matondkar's review here.
 


Actors Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have also reviewed Rani's Hichki. Madhuri Dixit watched the film at a special screening in Mumbai hosted last week. "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content-driven film, very well-directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani," she shared. Madhuri had broke down after watching Hichki, said a statement from Yash Raj Films.
 


Rani Mukerji's Nayak co-star Anil Kapoor said that he 'absolutely loved Hichki.' "Watched Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & Neeraj Kabi. And Rani, you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless," tweeted Anil Kapoor.
 

Comments
Karan Johar and Sushmita Sen, who also watched Hichki at the special screening, also posted their reviews.
 
 
 


Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years. She was last seen in Mardaani.
 

Rani Mukerjirani mukerji's hichki

