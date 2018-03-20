Rani Mukerji's Hichki Will Make You Smile: Urmila Matondkar's Review

Highlights
Actors Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have also reviewed Rani's Hichki. Madhuri Dixit watched the film at a special screening in Mumbai hosted last week. "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content-driven film, very well-directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani," she shared. Madhuri had broke down after watching Hichki, said a statement from Yash Raj Films.
Rani Mukerji's Nayak co-star Anil Kapoor said that he 'absolutely loved Hichki.' "Watched Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & Neeraj Kabi. And Rani, you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless," tweeted Anil Kapoor.
#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength....#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
#yessssssssss #film #hichki #privateviewing #yashrajstudio What a performance #ranimukerjichopra #whistle x infinity!!!I cried my lungs out in the second half!!! My #respect to all the actors & director #siddharthmalhotra who has dealt with a sensitive topic like #tourettesyndrome with absolute sincerity!!! Rani insisted I show the film to Renee & Alisah, and so I did... good call!!! All the best to the entire team of #filmhichki girlpower #pride #aweinspiring #loveit #sharing #us love you guys!!!
Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years. She was last seen in Mardaani.