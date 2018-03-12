Hichki: Rani Mukerji Is Anil Kapoor's 'New Favourite Teacher.' Read His Review

Rani Mukerji's colleague Anil Kapoor has already watched Hichki

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 12, 2018 18:04 IST
Rani Mukerji's colleague Anil Kapoor has already watched the actress' upcoming film Hichki and he 'absolutely loved it.' In Hichki, Rani plays Naina Mathur, a teacher, who struggles with Tourette syndrome. "Watched Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & Neeraj Kabi! And Rani, you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless!" tweeted Anil Kapoor, with whom Rani has co-starred in films like Nayak and Calcutta Mail. Hichki releases next Friday and is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Read what Anil Kapoor posted.
 

On Monday, news agency IANS reported that Rani is organising a screening in the US for Brad Cohen. Rani's character Naina Mathur is inspired by Mr Cohen's story. "Brad Cohen's life story is now a Bollywood movie and, of course, he is thrilled to see his journey releasing in India. Rani has read Brad Cohen's book Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had and has researched the story of his life thoroughly for authentic portrayal of her character. Rani wants Brad and his students to watch the film and she will be organising a special screening for him and his students," director Siddharth P Malhotra said in a statement, IANS reported.

Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years. She was last seen in 2014's Mardaani. Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, who heads Yash Raj Films.

Hichki releases on March 23.

(With inputs from IANS)

