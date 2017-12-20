Yes, Rani Mukerji's Hichki Is Based On Front Of The Class Book, Says YRF Rani Mukerji's Hichki and American drama Front Of The Class have many similarities

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Stills from Hichki, Front Of The Class. (Image courtesy: YouTube) Mumbai: Highlights Rani Mukerji's latest film Hichki's trailer was released on Tuesday Hichki resembles Hollywood film Front Of The Class Yash Raj Films clarified that they've acquired the rights Hichki, the trailer of which released yesterday, Hichki narrates a completely new and uplifting story of a girl who is chasing her dreams despite limitations."



There is not mention of the fact that Hichki is based on Mr Cohen's autobiography in the trailer that was released, begging this clarification.



The film version of Front Of The Class starred actor James Wolk as Brad Cohen and was directed by Peter Werner. Watch the trailer of Front Of The Class here:





Hichki stars Rani as Naina Mathur, who dreams of teaching despite the challenges of dealing with Tourette syndrome. She is taken on as a teacher but finds herself bullied by a group of misfit students. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film since 2014's Mardaani and will release in February.



Watch the trailer of Hichki here:





Rani Mukerji, star of acclaimed films such as Black, Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli, married Yash Raj boss Aditya Chopra in 2014 and gave birth to their daughter Adira the next year. She only makes a film every so many years now and her last few projects include No One Killed Jessica, Talaash and Aiyaa, apart from Mardaani.



