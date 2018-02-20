Oye Hichki: Rani Mukerji And Her Students Shall Overcome All Hiccups

The makers of Rani Mukerji's Hichki released the film's title track, Oye Hichki, on Tuesday at a special event hosted at the actress' former school Maneckji Cooper in Mumbai. The film's title track depicts Rani Mukerji's character Naina bonding with her students, who like her appear to be misfits in the school they attend. Naina is determined to prove her mettle as a teacher as she struggles with Tourette Syndrome (yes, she's doing "chuck, chuck" in the song too). On the other hand, her students (who belong to the economically weaker section) are unable to relate to their rich peers in an elite school. Oye Hichki shows how Naina inspires her students to tackle their hichkis tactfully and emerge victorious.
Highlights
- In Hichki, Rani plays the role of a teacher with Tourette Syndrome
- Her students think they are misfits in an elite school
- Rani inspires her students to tackle their hichkis tactfully
Watch Oye Hichki:
Oye Hichki has been composed by Jasleen Royal and it has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur. The lyrics of the song are written by Jaideep Sahni. Hichki is an adaptation of 2008 Hollywood film Front Of The Class.
Of the film's subject, Rani Mukerji earlier told news agency IANS that "hiccup is a normal process for any person in their life." She had said: "But the beauty of a hiccup is that you can get over it as well. It's not like that you have a hiccup and you keep hiccupping all your life." Oye Hichki song conveys the same message.
Comments
(With inputs from IANS)