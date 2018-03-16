Madhuri Dixit, Who Broke Down At Rani Mukerji's Hichki Screening, Posted Her Review

Highlights
- "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film," wrote Madhuri
- "It's a strong content driven film," she added
- Madhuri watched Hichki on Thursday
Here's what Madhuri Dixit Instagrammed:
Joining Madhuri on the list of movie-goers on Thursday were Rekha, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and her children, Khushi and Boney Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. Karan tweeted his review on Friday morning and said: "Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film... addresses a disorder with dignity and strength. Rani Mukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!"
#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength....#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
Here's a look at those who watched Hichki on Thursday:
Watched #Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & #NeerajKabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Xrxlx62rDg— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 12, 2018
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is produced by Maneesh Sharma for Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Hichki is will arrive in theatres on March 23.