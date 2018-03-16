Madhuri Dixit, Who Broke Down At Rani Mukerji's Hichki Screening, Posted Her Review

"Hichki is a strong content driven film," wrote Madhuri Dixit

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 16, 2018 19:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Madhuri Dixit, Who Broke Down At Rani Mukerji's Hichki Screening, Posted Her Review

Madhuri Dixit wrote 'kudos' for Rani Mukerji's Hichki (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film," wrote Madhuri
  2. "It's a strong content driven film," she added
  3. Madhuri watched Hichki on Thursday
A day after Madhuri Dixit watched Rani Mukerji's Hichki at a special screening in Mumbai, she shared her review of the movie on Instagram. Fear not Rani Mukerji, because Madhuri had everything good to say: "Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content driven film, very well directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani. Kudos to Team @yrf," she wrote on Instagram. Earlier on Thursday, Madhuri Dixit broke down after watching Hichki, said a statement from Yash Raj Films. In Hichki, Rani the role of Naina, who has Tourette Syndrome - a disorder, which leads one to make involuntary sounds and movements. In Naina's case, she utters "chuck, chuck" as she speaks.

Here's what Madhuri Dixit Instagrammed:
 


Joining Madhuri on the list of movie-goers on Thursday were Rekha, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and her children, Khushi and Boney Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. Karan tweeted his review on Friday morning and said: "Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film... addresses a disorder with dignity and strength. Rani Mukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!"
 
 

Here's a look at those who watched Hichki on Thursday:
 
madhuri ndtv

Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and Rekha at Hichki screening

 
hichki screening ndtv

Celebs at Hichki screening



Comments
Earlier this week, Anil Kapoor tweeted to say that Rani Mukerji has become his "new favourite teacher" after watching Hichki. "Watched Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids and Neeraj Kabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless," he added.
 

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is produced by Maneesh Sharma for Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Hichki is will arrive in theatres on March 23.
 

Trending

madhuri dixitrani mukerji hichki

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduDiabetesBhagwant Mann Daler MehndiHIV & AIDSIndigoShatrughanCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................