Madhuri Dixit, Who Broke Down At Rani Mukerji's Hichki Screening, Posted Her Review

Hichki is a moving and heartwarming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content driven film, very well directed by @siddharthpmalhotra and of course another stupendous performance by #Rani. Kudos to Team @yrf

