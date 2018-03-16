Rani Mukerji's Hichki: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit And Others Break Down After Watching Film

Rani Mukerji screened her film Hichki for her celebrity friends. Karan Johar congratulated the team on Twitter

Updated: March 16, 2018 15:15 IST
  1. "Rani Mukerji is absolutely brilliant," tweeted Karan Johar
  2. Sushmita Sen's daughters also attended the screening of Hichki
  3. Hichki will open in theatres on March 23
Rani Mukerji screened her new film Hichki for her Bollywood pals a week before it is scheduled to hit the screens. On Thursday, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Rekha, Karan Johar, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty among others attended a special screening of Hichki. Most of the crowd broke down after watching Rani's film, a statement from Yash Raj Films read. Hichki is based on Brad Cohen's bookFront Of The Class and it narrates the story of Naina Mathur, an aspiring teacher with Tourette Syndrome. An overwhelmed Karan Johar congratulated team Hichki on Twitter: "Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way. Well done Siddharth (director Siddharth P Malhotra) for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch."
 
 

Take a look at Rani Mukerji's Hichki Attendance register here:
 
madhuri rani rekha pr pic

Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and Rekha at Hichki screening


We also spotted late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi with her father Boney Kapoor. Rani Mukerji had earlier said that Sridevi wanted to watch Hichki before leaving for Dubai but Rani promised to show her the film once she returned. Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24.
 
khushi boney kapoor ndtv

Khushi and Boney Kapoor arrive for Hichki screening


Rekha and Karan Johar were up for some fun with Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah.
 
hichki screening

Late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi along with Rima Kapoor and her son Armaan represented the Kapoor family.
 
hichki screening ndtv

Neila Devi, Rima Jain and Armaan Jain at Hichki screening


For Shilpa Shetty, Hichki screening was a fam-jam with sister Shamita, husband Raj Kundra and mother Sunanda Shetty.
 
hichki screening ndtv

Shilpa Shhety watched Hichki with her family


Hichki is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films. The film is expected to release on March 23.

