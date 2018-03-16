Rani Mukerji's Hichki: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit And Others Break Down After Watching Film

#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength.... #RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!!

#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki