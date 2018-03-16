Rani Mukerji's Hichki: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit And Others Break Down After Watching Film

Highlights
- "Rani Mukerji is absolutely brilliant," tweeted Karan Johar
- Sushmita Sen's daughters also attended the screening of Hichki
- Hichki will open in theatres on March 23
#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film....adresses a disorder with dignity and strength....#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018
Take a look at Rani Mukerji's Hichki Attendance register here:
We also spotted late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi with her father Boney Kapoor. Rani Mukerji had earlier said that Sridevi wanted to watch Hichki before leaving for Dubai but Rani promised to show her the film once she returned. Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24.
Rekha and Karan Johar were up for some fun with Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah.
Late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi along with Rima Kapoor and her son Armaan represented the Kapoor family.
For Shilpa Shetty, Hichki screening was a fam-jam with sister Shamita, husband Raj Kundra and mother Sunanda Shetty.
Hichki is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films. The film is expected to release on March 23.