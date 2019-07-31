Rani Mukerji's Hichki Wins Award At A Kids' Film Fest In Italy

Rani Mukerjee in a still from Hichki. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Hichki grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide Hichki released in 2017 in India Siddharth P Malhotra directed the film

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's film Hichki has bagged the Gryphon Award for the Best Film at the 49th edition of Giffoni Film Festival in Italy. Hichki is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world. The fact that children have voted Hichki as the Best Film of the festival just goes to show that the film's story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group," said Maneesh Sharma, the film's producer.

The film festival has a special segment called Elements +10, where jurors range between the ages of 10 to 12 years. Over 1,500 children voted for seven feature films nations like China, Germany, Sweden, Australia and the Netherlands in the Elements + 10 category and Hichki won the top honour.

Hichki is a heart-warming story of human triumph against stereotypes. It featured Rani as a determined school teacher who changes the lives of students from the economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome.

The Yash Raj Films project grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.