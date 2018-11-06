Rani Mukherjee After Hichki Crosses Rs 100 Crore In China: 'The Love They Have For Indian Actors Is Phenomenal'

Rani Mukherjee made her comeback with Hichki (Courtesy ranians_ranimukherjee)

Highlights "They understood each and every emotion of the film," Rani Mukherjee said "It was my first film after motherhood so I was anxious," she added "I have more focus today than before," said Rani

Rani Mukherjee's comeback film Hichki cruised past Rs 200 crore mark globally recently, thanks to the film's dream run in China box office. In an interview to new agency PTI, Rani Mukherjee revealed that during her recent visit to China for promoting her film Hichki, she was surprised to witness the popularity of Indian films in the country. "They understood each and every emotion of the film. They knew about the film, they had seen the film so there was a lot of positivity everywhere I went. It was surprising because I knew that Indian films are popular but to what degree, I found it when I went there," Rani Mukherjee told PTI.

Rani Mukherjee's interaction with the Chinese audience made her travel to the country very "inspiring". "Interacting with the audiences and Chinese people has made the entire travel so much more inspiring for me. It was just amazing and surprising at the same time because the kind of love they have for an Indian actor and the kind of respect they give you is phenomenal," PTI quoted the actor as saying.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is based on Brad Cohen's book Front Of The Class. Hichki is Rani Mukherjee's first film after the birth of her daughter Adira and the actress said that leaving her at home and going to shoot was very "difficult" for her. "It was a difficult time for me since it was my first film after motherhood so I was really anxious leaving my daughter behind and going to shoot but it all went really well. I have more focus today than before because now I want to complete my work to the best of my ability and go back home immediately," said Rani Mukherjee.

Besides China, Hichki was also released in Russia and Kazakhstan. The film was also screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival in June this year.