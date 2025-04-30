Rani Mukerji And Aditya Chopra Had "Mad Wedding", Reveals Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's secret 2014 wedding in Italy remains private, with no photos released. Designer Sabyasachi shared that Rani was fun to work with, and Karan Johar revealed he lied about attending, as only 18 guests were present.

When it comes to protecting privacy, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are hard to beat. The star couple had a sceret wedding in Italy in 2014. Till date, they haven't released a single picture of their wedding; neither the paparazzi had accessed it. Star designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who was in charge of Rani's bridal outfit, recently shared a few inside details from the wedding.

During a conversation with Fashionably Pernia, Sabyasachi was asked about the most fun Bollywood wedding. The designer replied, "You know who was fun to work with? It was actually Rani Mukerji. She never released the photos. But, the fact is that it was a mad wedding which was done between her, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Karan (Johar), and me. She was very chilled out."

Recalling how Rani broke the news of her wedding, Sabyasachi said, "She came over for lunch one day and said that she is getting married. I asked her how much time I had and she said one week. I had to put something together in that much time. It's fun when people enjoy their wedding. It just makes the process of designing for them so much more fun."

Later, Rani and Aditya Chopra hosted a party for their friends in Mumbai.

In an old interview, Karan Johar revealed that there were only 18 guests at the wedding, and that he even had to lie to his mother about attending it.

Karan shared, "He told me, 'Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you. If I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication.' At that time newspapers were still dominating. I was so hyper and hysterical. I had to lie to my mother. We had a release. It was 2014, April. I will never forget it. 2 States was releasing. I had to abandon my movie release, tell everybody I have an event in Manchester, for some reason made it up. But everyone was like, 'On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?' I was like, 'I have to go, I have to go."

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are parents to a daughter, Adira. Rani Mukerji has requested the paparazzi not to click her daughter's picture at the airport or anywhere.