Rani Mukherjee's Hichki Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally, Courtesy The Film's Overwhelming Success In China

Rani Mukherjee in a still from Hichki (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Rani Mukherjee's comeback film Hichki has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Thanks to the film's dream run in the China box office, the film has cruised past Rs 200 crore mark. While Hichki's lifetime domestic box office collection stands at Rs 58 crore, in close to three weeks' time, Rani Mukherjee's film has garnered Rs 131.72 crore. “Hichki crosses Rs 200 crore mark globally. India Gross box office collection: Rs 58 crore, Overseas Gross box office collection: Rs 20 crore (excluding China), China Gross box office collection: Rs 131.72 crore (till 30 Oct 2018; still running). Worldwide Gross box office collection: Rs 209.72 crore,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Last week,Hichki cruised past Rs 100 crore mark, collecting Rs 102.09 crore within two weeks in China. Speaking on the success of her film in China, Rani Mukerjee in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said: "Good cinema has no language barriers and it connects with the hearts and minds of the audience. The success of Hichki in China proves just that."

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is based on Brad Cohen's book Front Of The Class. Rani Mukherjee made her comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of four years with Hichki. Rani Mukherjee played the role of a Tourette Syndrome-afflicted teacher, who is determined to excel at her job of teaching.

Besides China, Hichki was also released in Russia and Kazakhstan. Earlier, Yash Raj film's official Instagram account shared the news that Hichki is stated to release in Taiwan and Hong Kong on November 2 and 8, respectively. The film was also screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival in June this year.