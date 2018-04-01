Hichki Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji's Film Is 'Super Steady', Collects Over 31 Crore Hichki enjoyed a good second weekend despite Baaghi 2's release at the box office

Share EMAIL PRINT Rani Mukerji plays a teacher afflicted with Tourette Syndrome in the film (Image courtesy - taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights On Saturday, Hichki collected 2.60 crore Hichki is inspired by the life of Brad Cohen The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra Baaghi 2 release at the box office as Rs. 5 crore more came in. With this, the film has now reached a total of Rs 31.10. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "Hichki is super-steady... (Week 2] Friday 2.40 crore, Saturday 2.60 crore. Total: Rs 31.10 crore. India biz." In the Siddharth P Malhotra-directed film, which is inspired by the life of Brad Cohen, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher afflicted with Tourette Syndrome.



Take a look at Hichki's box office report.

#Hichki is SUPER-STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.60 cr. Total: 31.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018



The journey at the box office has been good for Hichki so far but Baaghi 2's growing success may hamper its stance. According to a report published by the Hichki might surpass Mardaani's week 2 collection. The film, which reportedly was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore, was released across 961 screens.



Going by the figures of the opening week business shared by Taran Adarsh, Hichki stands at fifth position with Rs 26.10 crore after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" (Rs 166.50 crore), Ajay Devgn's Raid (63.05 crore), Akshay Kumar's PadMan (Rs 62.87 crore) and Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 45. 94 crore).



With Hichki, Rani Mukerji returned to the silver screen after a gap of four years. Hichki 2 out of 5 stars and wrote, "A fine actress, Rani Mukerji does well to make her condition appear natural and entirely involuntary, but the story pivots too far away from the students' (and teachers') acceptance of the syndrome. Soon it becomes merely an actorly affectation, with hardly any bearing on the storytelling."



Hichki is co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.





