Hichki Box Office Collection Day 7: Rani Mukerji's Film Ranks #5 Among Top Opening Weekends

#Hichki has found acceptance... Closes Week 1 on a HEARTENING NOTE... Fifth highest *Week 1* of 2018 [so far]... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 3.40 cr. Total: 26.10 cr [961 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Week biz...

1. #Padmavaat 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Raid 63.05 cr

3. #PadMan 62.87 cr

4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS 45.94 cr

5. #Hichki 26.10 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2018

Rani Mukerji'scompleted the first week at the box office on "a heartening note," says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, with Rs 26.10 crore in its pocket after seven days, now holds the record of the fifth highest opening week collection in 2018. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "," which earned Rs 166 crore in the first week, overshadows the other four films (including) but according to Taran Adarsh,"has found acceptance." Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra,is the story of Naina Mathur, a teacher afflicted with Tourttee Syndrome, who decides to fulfill all her dreams despite hiccups from life.Here's the first week progress report of Rani Mukerji'sIn the second week of its release,will battle for box office numbers against Tiger Shroff's. Though the Ahmed Khan-directed film opened to damp reviews today, a Box Office India reports states thattook the best opening of 2018. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee snubbed it as a "2.5-hour stunt show" while Raja Sen wrote in his review: " This is an action film without enough action and a romantic drama where you don't feel for the characters", which was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore, released across 961 while(made in Rs 150 crore) is opening across 3,400 screens. The morning shows ofhave reported 45-50 per cent occupancy, according to Box Office India is inspired by the life of Brad Cohen, as documented in his book. It is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.