Hichki Box Office Collection Day 7: Rani Mukerji's Film Ranks #5 Among Top Opening Weekends

Highlights
- Rani Mukerji's Hichki collected Rs 26.10 crore in seven days
- The film completed week #1 on "a heartening note"
- Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Anand
Here's the first week progress report of Rani Mukerji's Hihcki:
#Hichki has found acceptance... Closes Week 1 on a HEARTENING NOTE... Fifth highest *Week 1* of 2018 [so far]... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 3.40 cr. Total: 26.10 cr [961 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2018
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2018
Opening Week biz...
1. #Padmavaat 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Raid 63.05 cr
3. #PadMan 62.87 cr
4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS 45.94 cr
5. #Hichki 26.10 cr
India biz.
In the second week of its release, Hichki will battle for box office numbers against Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2. Though the Ahmed Khan-directed film opened to damp reviews today, a Box Office India reports states that Baaghi 2 took the best opening of 2018. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee snubbed it as a "2.5-hour stunt show" while Raja Sen wrote in his review: "This is an action film without enough action and a romantic drama where you don't feel for the characters"
Hichki is inspired by the life of Brad Cohen, as documented in his book Front Of The Class. It is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.