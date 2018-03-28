Hichki Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji's Film Is At 20 Crore And Counting

Good going, Rani Mukerji! The actress' new film Hichki has completed five days at the theatres and made it to the Rs 20 crore mark, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Hichki appears to be pretty consistent on the box office report card, observed Mr Adarsh. "Hichki is rock steady," he Instagrammed. Hichki entered the week with Rs 2.40 crores on Monday and fetched Rs 2.35 crores on Tuesday. Released across 961 screens in India, Hichki's highest single-day score was Rs 6.70 crores while Saturday was also somewhat similar with Rs 5.35 crores. Here's a detailed day-wise report of Hichki, as provided by Taran Adarsh: "Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr. Total: Rs 20.10 cr [961 screens]. India biz."
Anil Kapoor was one of the first ones to say that Rani is his new 'favourite teacher' now: "Watched Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids and Neeraj Kabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless!"
Rani Mukerji plays a teacher named Naina, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome in Hichki, which is her comeback film after four years. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.