<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Flying Start, Mints Rs 23 Crore

Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with Housefull 5, the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise.

After a rather difficult 2024, which saw multiple underperformers like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira and Singham Again, the actor's 2025 also started on a disappointing note with Sky Force failing to draw crowds. While Kesari 2 saw some success, it didn't match Akshay's previous box office highs.

What

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marks Akshay's return to the comedy genre.

The film released on June 6 and minted Rs 23 crore nett at the domestic box office.

This made it his fourth-biggest opening, after Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29 crore) and Gold (Rs 25.25 crore).

The film's first-day earnings surpassed the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar's previous release, Kesari Chapter 2, which made Rs 7.75 crore.

Housefull 5 was released in two versions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.

On Friday, Housefull 5A recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.88%, with the night shows seeing the highest occupancy at 45.65%.

Housefull 5B had an overall occupancy of 16%, with its night shows peaking at 27.18%.

The film's box office performance is expected to grow over the weekend.

Background

Compared to Akshay's recent releases, the expectations are significantly higher. Kesari 2 opened with Rs 7.75 crore and wrapped its run at Rs 92 crore, while Khel Khel Mein, which clashed with Vedaa and Stree 2, opened with just Rs 5 crore. If early predictions hold, Housefull 5 will outperform both.

The film is being screened widely, with over 5,000 screens globally. Major multiplex chains are reportedly running up to 18-20 shows per day, and some theatres are showing it 21 times daily.

Morning occupancy was mixed, ranging between 5.5% and 9%, but it is expected to rise during evening shows.

With a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, distributors estimate the film will need to earn around ₹450 crore to break even. Housefull 5 has not been released in multiple languages but has two versions, possibly for technical reasons or edits.

The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and others. The story revolves around the chaos following the death of a billionaire aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Tarun Mansukhani, who previously directed Dostana in 2008, returns to direction after over a decade.

In A Nutshell

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, had a strong start at the domestic box office, earning Rs 23 crore on its opening day. With multiple underperformers behind him, Housefull 5 can be a potential turning point for Akshay Kumar's box office journey.