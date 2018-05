24 Years Ago Today, Sushmita Sen Was Crowned Miss Universe. See Her Post

Sushmita Sen posted this picture (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

On May 21, 1994, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title for India in Philippines. She was just 18 then. 24 years after Sushmita was given the Miss Universe title, she recalled her journey from then to now in an Instagram post, which she captioned as, "I was 18-years-old when India won Miss Universe for the very first time on 21st May 1994. I am 42 now, still a 'miss' with a 'universe' inside me. Nothing has changed except the years. Thank you guys for the letters, cards & gifts but mostly for remembering the universe is lovingly abundant & so what we give out, we get more of. I celebrate with you India & Philippines (my second home)."Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post.During the same year (1994) when Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World title in South Africa.Meanwhile, weeks ago, Sushmita had shared a throwback photo with singer Ricky Martin , whom she reportedly dated briefly after winning the Miss Universe title. Sushmita Sen is a single parent to two daughters - Renee, 18, and Alisah, 8 . On Sunday, pictures of Sushmita and Renee, hugging each other at the airport, trended big time.Just a month ago, pictures of Sushmita, Renee and Alisha at Rani Mukerji'sscreening went viral. Sushmita is a fitness enthusiast and works out with her daughters.Sushmita Sen has starred in films such asand. She was last seen in Bengali film