24 Years Ago Today, Sushmita Sen Was Crowned Miss Universe. See Her Post

Highlights
Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post.
I was 18 yrs old when #India won #MissUniverse for the very first time on 21st May 1994....I am 42 now, still a 'Miss' with a 'Universe' inside of me!!!! nothing has changed except the year's' Thank you guys for the letters, cards & gifts ..but mostly for 'Re-membering' the #Universe is lovingly #abundant & so what we give out, we get more of!!! #positivity #happiness #kindness #love #empathy I celebrate with you #India & #philippines (my second home) #24years #missuniverse1994 here's looking at you!!! I love you guys!!!! Mmmuuuaah!!!!!
During the same year (1994) when Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World title in South Africa.
Meanwhile, weeks ago, Sushmita had shared a throwback photo with singer Ricky Martin, whom she reportedly dated briefly after winning the Miss Universe title.
muchas gracias @gilvania_rosalia for sharing this cherished memory!!! our first meeting in #mexico #lasprisas #acapulco I was 18yrs old & @ricky_martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters & he has two sons born from the heartOur journeys have truly embodied "livin la vida loca" literally meaning 'the crazy life'#sharing #memories #smiles of a truly WONDERFUL SOUL!!! To your #happiness Ricky #teamo
Sushmita Sen is a single parent to two daughters - Renee, 18, and Alisah, 8. On Sunday, pictures of Sushmita and Renee, hugging each other at the airport, trended big time.
Just a month ago, pictures of Sushmita, Renee and Alisha at Rani Mukerji's Hichki screening went viral.
#yessssssssss #film #hichki #privateviewing #yashrajstudio What a performance #ranimukerjichopra #whistle x infinity!!!I cried my lungs out in the second half!!! My #respect to all the actors & director #siddharthmalhotra who has dealt with a sensitive topic like #tourettesyndrome with absolute sincerity!!! Rani insisted I show the film to Renee & Alisah, and so I did... good call!!! All the best to the entire team of #filmhichki girlpower #pride #aweinspiring #loveit #sharing #us love you guys!!!
#dayone of #combattraining for Renee & Alisah I kid you not, if we want consistent #happiness & #positivity in our lives, WE MUST EXERCISE IT!!! Pls note what follows at the end of their class!!! Pure #happyhormones Their laughter made my day...sharing it!!! I love you guys & want to see healthy & happy ALWAYS!!! Mmuuuaah!!!
Sushmita Sen has starred in films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.