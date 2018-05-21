24 Years Ago Today, Sushmita Sen Was Crowned Miss Universe. See Her Post

I was 18 yrs old when #India won #MissUniverse for the very first time on 21st May 1994....I am 42 now, still a 'Miss' with a 'Universe' inside of me!!!! nothing has changed except the year's' Thank you guys for the letters, cards & gifts ..but mostly for 'Re-membering' the #Universe is lovingly #abundant & so what we give out, we get more of!!! #positivity #happiness #kindness #love #empathy I celebrate with you #India & #philippines (my second home) #24years #missuniverse1994 here's looking at you!!! I love you guys!!!! Mmmuuuaah!!!!!

