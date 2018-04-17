Sushmita Sen Found Really Old Pic Of Rumoured Ex-Flame Ricky Martin

Sushmita Sen just chanced upon an old photo of herself and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and had to had to share it on Instagram. Originally shared by a fan club account on Instagram, the photo is a real blast from the past. Sushmita Sen told us that the photo is from her first meeting with the singer, who was all of 22 then and she was just 18. Thanking the fan account for digging out this piece of throwback gold, Sushmita said: "Our first meeting in Mexico, Las Brisas, Acapulco. I was 18 years old and Ricky Martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters and he has two sons born from the heart. Our journeys have truly embodied "Livin La Vida Loca", literally meaning 'the crazy life'. Sharing memories smiles of a truly wonderful soul! To your happiness, Ricky."
Highlights
Sushmita Sen is a single parent to two daughters - Alisah, 8, and Renee, 18. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Ricky Martin became a parent to twin boys Matteo and Valentino in August 2008 through surrogacy. Two years later, he came out as gay and earlier this year announced he's married to Jwan Yosef, his partner of two years.
muchas gracias @gilvania_rosalia for sharing this cherished memory!!! our first meeting in #mexico #lasprisas #acapulco I was 18yrs old & @ricky_martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters & he has two sons born from the heart Our journeys have truly embodied "livin la vida loca" literally meaning 'the crazy life' #sharing #memories #smiles of a truly WONDERFUL SOUL!!! To your #happiness Ricky #teamo
Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe in May, 1994 and the throwback photo appears to be from a meeting after she won the pageant. The 43rd Miss Universe was held in Manila in May when she was yet to celebrate her 18th birthday (November 19). After her big win at the beauty pageant, Sushmita and Ricky Martin reportedly had a brief affair. Ricky Martin's popular track Maria, which was released in 1995, is also said to have been inspired by the singer's acquaintance with Sushmita Sen.
CommentsDNA: "All the time I have known him, I've been so proud of him. It takes tremendous courage to accept your own DNA. I knew he was gay. More power to him. It is a fantastic feeling to be able to love who you want to and that's a choice no one can make for you."
Sushmita Sen is known for her interesting Instagram posts. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and is best known for movies like Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge.