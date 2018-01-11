Ricky Martin Marries Boyfriend Jwan Yosef. Expect Party Soon

"I'm a husband," said Ricky Martin without specifying the date of the wedding.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef has been seeing each other for two years (courtesy ricky_martin)

Los Angeles: 

Singer Ricky Martin, best known for chartbuster track Livin 'la Vida Loca, announced Wednesday he has married his partner of two years, Jwan Yosef. "I'm a husband," the Puerto Rican singer told E! television without specifying the date of the wedding. "We're doing a heavy party in a couple of months."
 
 

I love this man. #Khallas!

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on



The 46-year-old singer began going out in 2016 with Yosef, 33, a Syrian-born Swedish artist.

The couple announced their engagement in November and have been living in Los Angeles for the past few months.
 
 

Me, my mustache and my stellar man for a great cause @fredhollows

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on



"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," E! quoted Martin as saying.

Martin has won two Grammys and is one of Latin America's most popular entertainers.
 

