Ricky Martin Marries Boyfriend Jwan Yosef. Expect Party Soon

Singer Ricky Martin, best known for chartbuster track Livin 'la Vida Loca, announced Wednesday he has married his partner of two years, Jwan Yosef. "I'm a husband," the Puerto Rican singer told E! television without specifying the date of the wedding. "We're doing a heavy party in a couple of months."
The 46-year-old singer began going out in 2016 with Yosef, 33, a Syrian-born Swedish artist.
The couple announced their engagement in November and have been living in Los Angeles for the past few months.
Martin has won two Grammys and is one of Latin America's most popular entertainers.