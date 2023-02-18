'Same Look': Ricky Martin Shares Image Of His Son, Social Media Loves It

14-year-old Valentino (left), 16-year-old Ricky Martin.

Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and actor Ricky Martin recently shared an image of his 14-year-old son, and it has opened a barrage of reactions from his followers. The followers are loving the image of the grown-up kid, who, according to some fans, looks exactly like his father.

"Baby no more. #myson #Tino 14 years old," the Latin music star wrote in the caption.

The 51-year-old pop star has 17.7 million Instagram followers, and he regularly posts interesting images for his followers' feeds.

The image of his son has more than 300,000 likes. Some of the music star's Instagram followers made insightful comments on the picture of his son, expressing how happy and nostalgic they felt while comparing his appearance to Ricky.

"The same look that is inherited is not stolen," wrote one user in the comment section.

"God, what a way to grow! A whole man!!! "I hope he grows up to be a good person with the humility of his father," another user wrote.

The musician once posted his youthful photo from when he was 16 years old on the same Instagram page. This also gives users a reason to compare him to his son in terms of appearance.

According to Page Six, Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, share Valentino and his twin brother, Matteo, both of whom were welcomed via gestational surrogacy in August 2008. They also share a 4-year-old daughter, Lucia, who was born on Martin's birthday, and a 4-year-old son, Renn, whom they welcomed in 2019.