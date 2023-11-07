Kareena Kapoor In A Pink Valentino Look For Sharjah International Book Fair Is All Barbiecore With A Middle Eastern Twist

Kareena In This Valentino Dress Is All Barbiecore With A Middle Eastern Twist

Kareena Kapoor is rightfully known to be a Bollywood fashionista with her impeccable wardrobe choices, wardrobe experiments, and desire to keep it trendy. Her choice of outfits as she makes stylish public appearances ranges from elaborate festive wear to exquisite red-carpet gowns. This time, the actress joined the Barbiecore bandwagon in a fuchsia pink monochrome Valentino ensemble. On her visit to the Sharjah International Book Fair in UAE, Kareena picked a full-sleeved outfit with a formal twist. The floor-length attire had button-down details at the front, with an A-line silhouette and an asymmetrical hemline. It even had a scarf in the same shade of pink. For accessories, Kareena picked a pair of studded dangler earrings and a pair of pink peep toes. Her glam makeup included kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, ample mascara, rosy blush, well-contoured cheeks, and a pink lip tint.

Kareena Kapoor's monochrome choices have been our absolute favourite. She recently donned a strapless Gaurav Gupta gown in black and looked mesmerising, for a beauty event in the city. The body-hugging ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline, with elaborate puff sleeves at the side. She wore a stone-crusted pendant with the outfit. Her glam look was completed with heavy kohl-laden eyes and matte makeup with muted-toned lipstick.

For the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor picked a three-piece burgundy co-ord set from clothing label Arohi. The outfit consisted of a halter neck bralette with a pre-draped pleated bottom and a full-sleeved blazer which she carried. For accessories, she wore a pair of statement gold earrings and black strap heels. Her minimally glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, ample mascara, and a glossy lip tint.

Kareena Kapoor's monochrome outfits are our current favourites.

