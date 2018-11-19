On Sushmita Sen's Birthday, Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Shares A Loved-Up Post For His 'Jaan'

Rohman Shawl shared this image. (Image courtesy: rohmanshawl)

It's Sushmita Sen's birthday today and on her special day the first birthday wish had to be from none other than her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The model shared a loved-up post for his "jaan" by posting an adorable picture on his Instagram profile, in which he could be seen planting a kiss on Sushmita's head. He accompanied the picture with a super cute caption. Rohman wrote: "Hey! Look who's birthday it is! Happy birthday my jaan. I know I am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely! The most important day of your life so let's make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year .... For amazing times ahead!#SS. Rohman added, "I Love You#forever."

Take a look at Rohman Shawl's birthday post here:

Sushmita Sen, who blows out 43 candles on her birthday cake, will be celebrating her special day with her mother Subhra Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah in Dubai. A few days back, the actress shared a post on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Time to fly! Heading to celebrate birthday with my Maa in Dubai!"

Last week, the former beauty queen shared a picture of herself, in which she could be seen making a wish and the picture was clicked by Rohman Shawl. "Don't look 'I am making a wish.' Nice shot - Rohman Shawl," Sushmita wrote.

Sushmita Sen often features on the trends list for her speculated relationship with Rohman. However, she has never totally denied or accepted her relationship with the model. In a recent Instagram post, she addressed the speculation and wrote: "While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these rings and this commitment, and I am game! All other gossips can die in vain. Not getting married (yet). However, in the same post, she sort of confirmed her relationship and wrote,"'Rohman'cing life ABSOLUTELY!"

Rohman Shawl often features on Sushmita's Instagram profile. In some posts, he can be seen working out together, while in others, he can be seen chilling with the actress' daughter Renee and Alisa. He even accompanied the family on their recent trip to Agra.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita is best-known for her performances in films such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others.

Rohman Shawl is a model, who has walked the ramp for several celebrated designers.