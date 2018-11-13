'Don't Look!' Let Sushmita Sen 'Make A Wish.' Pic Credit - Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl reportedly met a few months ago Sushmita recently denied rumours about her speculated wedding "Nice shot - Rohman Shawl," wrote Sushmita Sen

It is Sushmita Sen's birthday month and the actress just can't keep calm. On Tuesday, the actress shared an adorable picture of herself on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen "making a wish." The picture immediately has us hooked not only because it perfectly encapsulates the former beauty queen's lively persona but also because it brings out her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl's talent. Yes! The oh-so-perfect picture, which has over 68,000 likes on Instagram, was clicked by none other than model Rohman Shaw. The former beauty queen captioned the picture: "Don't look 'I am making a wish.' Nice shot - Rohman Shawl." She accompanied the post along with hashtags such as "#birthdaymonth, #wishlist and #universeconspires."

Take a look at the picture here:

Sushmita Sen often features on the trends list for her speculated relationship with Rohman Shawl. However, the actress has never totally denied or accepted her relationship with the model. In a recent Instagram post, the 42-year-old actress addressed the speculation and wrote: "While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these rings and this commitment, and I am game! All other gossips can die in vain. Not getting married (yet). However, in the same post, she sort of confirmed her relationship with Rohman and added,"'Rohman'cing life ABSOLUTELY!"

This is the post we are talking about:

Rohman Shawl, who has walked the ramp for several celebrated designers, began making appearances on Sushmita's Instagram only recently. The model is frequently spotted on Sushmita's Instagram posts. In some posts, he can be seen working out together, while in others, he can be seen chilling with the actress' daughter Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita and Rohman trended big time after pictures from their trip to the Taj Mahal together surfaced on social media. Here are some pictures from Sushmita Sen's Instagram profile:

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita is best-known for her performances in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge among others. She was last seen in the 2010 film No Problem.