Sushmita Sen's Birthday Celebrations 2.0 With Rohman Shawl And Family. Pics Here

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 43rd birthday earlier this month, celebrated turning a year older with a belated birthday party in Dubai. The special guests of Sushmita Sen's birthday party in Dubai were her mother Shubhra Sen and brother Rajeev Sen. Sushmita's children Renee and Alisah and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl were also part of the close-knit birthday party. Sushmita, who shared an album of pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram, said her birthday party was "perfect" because: "I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa's lap! Perrrrrrfect!" The former beauty queen shared more pictures on her Instagram story and on a photo of Rohman Shawl, she wrote: "Life!"

In her post, Sushmita Sen also thanked her fans and followers for sending best wishes on her birthday. "Thank you so much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness and blessings! I have read every single birthday message and never felt more loved! Sharing birthday memories," read the rest of Sushmita's caption.

On Sushmita's birthday, Rohman wished her with an adorable message and an even more adorable photo on Instagram. "Hey, hey look whose birthday it is! Happy birthday my jaan. I know I am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely! The most important day of your life so let's make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year... for amazing times ahead! I love you!" Aww.

Later, in a post on his Instagram story, Rohman Shawl revealed he now sports a clean shaven look because: "She wanted it clean, she got it!" That was Rohman's birthday gift for Sushmita Sen.

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen, who are rumoured to be dating for a while now, began featuring in headlines recently after they attended Diwali parties together this year, including the one hosted by Shilpa Shetty. Rohman Shawl makes frequent appearances with Sushmita Sen and her kids on her Instagram posts.