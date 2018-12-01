Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl's Workout Video Is 'Inspiring,' Says The Internet

Still from a video shared by Sushmita Sen. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are giving couple goals like never before. Sushmita shared a snippet from one of their joint workout session, in which Rohman and Sushmita can be seen trying their luck with a balancing exercise. And of course, they were successful. "'Compatibility is not a precondition of love. It is the achievement of love!!!' A meditative state of creating stability together, one that knows strength, trust and the potential of eternity. To us, Rohmal Shawal. I love you guys," Sushmita captioned the video, which received over 45,000 likes in an hour. Sushmita's Instafam loves their compatibility and posted positive remarks in the comments section. "You guys are really an inspiration for everyone," read one comment while another Instagram user added: "I absolutely adore you two."

Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

This is just one of the many posts on Sushmita Sen's Instagram page, which features Rohman Shawl. Recently, Rohman accompanied Sushmita and her mother to Dubai, where they celebrated her birthday. Before Dubai, Rohman and Sushmita went for a holiday in Goa too. Meanwhile, this festive season Rohman was Sushmita's plus one at every Bollywood party she attended.

Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe, has featured in Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari and Aankhen to name a few. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and Sushmita recently announced that she's reading script and will finalise her next project soon.

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010, respectively.