Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Are Giving Us Major Fitness Goals

Sushmita Sen in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47 )

Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl are giving us major fitness goals and how. On Wednesday morning, both Sushmita and Rohman shared videos from their workout session on their respective Instagram profiles. In the video posted by Sushmita, the former beauty queen can be seen exercising with gymnastic rings as Rohman cheers for her. She wrote: "First workout of my 43rd year. I rise to the gymnastic rings, carrying no burdens of the past, no wait of the future, only this moment completely aware and alive." Sushmita addressed Rohman as "my man" in her caption and added, "To celebrate life as I witness my Maa and "my man" applaud every effort and truly appreciate all the blisters." Rohman too shared a video of himself exercising with gymnastic rings and revealed that it was Sushmita Sen, who introduced him to gymnastic rings. He wrote: "I will never be able to thank you enough for introducing me to gymnastic rings. You inspire me in every walk of life and how!"

Check out Sushmita Sen's video here:

Meanwhile, here's Rohman Shawl's video. The model wrote: "To everyone who has been showering me with love (and some with threats, to tell me to take care of her) I love you all and i promise your "Sush" is in safe hands!"

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 43rd birthday in Dubai last week, treated her Instafam to photos from her birthday party on Tuesday. Rohman also joined Sushmita and her family in Dubai for the actress' birthday. Here are the pictures:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl often make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, who are rumoured to be dating, frequently feature in headlines for their speculated relationship. Rohman even accompanied Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah on their trip to Agra last month.