Sushmita Sen's Post Proves We Are 'Never Too Old To Be Reprimanded' By Our Mothers

Sushmita Sen with her mother Subhra Sen. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita shared a photo with her mother on Instagram "Don't keep your feet like that," wrote Sushmita Sen "We always remain a baby for our mothers," she added

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post perfectly encapsulates the essence of motherhood. In case you are wondering if Sushmita's post features her daughters Renee and Alisah, you might be mistaken. The picture actually features Sushmita along with her mother Subhra Sen. It will be difficult to say if the highlight of the post is the mother-daughter duo's candid expressions or Sushmita's oh-so-perfect caption. In her post, the former beauty queen explained how, no matter how old we grow, "we are never too old to be reprimanded" by our mothers. The 43-year-old actress wrote: "Don't keep your feet like that! We always remain a baby for our mothers, never too old to be reprimanded! Sharing a picture I love! Here's to all the mothers. Such a blessing."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here:

On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen also shared videos from her birthday celebrations in Dubai. The actress shared multiple videos, in which she can be seen dancing with her mother and her brother Rajeev Sen. She wrote: "Got feet, will dance... Got life, will live it." Little Tittu in her green frock dances with abandonment, so her Maa and brother must too!"

Sushmita, who celebrated her 43rd birthday in Dubai last week, gave her fans a sneak peek of the celebrations with her family and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Take a look at the pictures, you can thanks us later.

Sushmita Sen often features in headlines for her speculated relationship with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Rohman started making appearances on the actress' Instagram profile only recently. The model is often seen spending quality time with Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah. He even accompanied them to their Agra trip.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others.