In Sushmita Sen's 'Portrait Of An Ever Growing Family,' Enter Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sushmita's Instagram appear to be thrilled for her "Lovely family," wrote a happy fan Sushmita Sen hasn't announced her next project yet

Before wrapping 2018, Sushmita Sen shared snaps from the 'portrait of (her) ever growing family,' which now includes model Rohman Shawl, whom Sushmita is reportedly dating. Rohman has featured in many of Sushmita Sen's Instagram posts (often they can be seen working out together), including those from family events such as her father's birthday celebration and Diwali get-together. Over the weekend, Sushmita shared a set of three pictures depicting the addition of family members. The first picture was of Sushmita, her brother Rajeev with their parents Subhra and Shubeer Sen. In the next picture, Sushmita's daughter Alisah and Renee join them and in the final photo Rohman stood next to Sushmita.

Sushmita's Instafam couldn't have been happier for the former Miss Universe. They showered their best wishes and happy notes such as "lovely family" and "aapki family ko kisi ki najar na lage."

Check out Sushmita's post:

Sushmita Sen reportedly met Rohman Shawl some time ago and they hit off instantly. This year, Rohman was Sushmita's plus one at several Bollywood parties and the couple also travelled together to Dubai to celebrate Sushmita's birthday.

Rohman is upcoming model and he has modelled for several top designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sushmita Sen debuted in Bollywood in 1996 film Dastak and she followed it up with movies such as Biwi No 1, Sirf Tum, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Aankhen, among others.

She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. Sushmita Sen hasn't announced her next project yet.