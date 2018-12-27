Sushmita Sen And Salman Khan's Dance Video From His Birthday Party Is Now Viral

Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan co-starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Salman Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday in Panvel on Wednesday Katrina, Sonakshi and Jacqueline were also at Salman's party Sushmita and Salman have also co-starred in Biwi No 1

Sushmita Sen, who joined a host of celebrities in Panvel to celebrate Salman Khan's 53rd birthday, shared a heart-warming video of herself shaking a leg the man of the hour. Sushmita Sen, who has co-starred with Salman in films like Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, wished the actor in an Instagram post and wrote: "Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...We dance. The journey from falling in love with Prem onscreen in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005. What a destined journey indeed. Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating 'Being Human'. Have a blessed year, Salman Khan. Know that I will always love you. #friendforlife #happybirthday #mmuuuaaah!!!"

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here:

Salman Khan invited most of his colleagues for his birthday party to Panvel, which is 35-km from Mumbai. Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zaheer Iqbal, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya joined the Khandaan including, Arbaaz, Sohail and Seema, Arpita and Aayush Sharma, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri to celebrate Salman's birthday.

This year, Salman Khan's Eid release Race 3 failed to impress film critics, however, it managed to score well at the box office. Apart from Race 3, Salman Khan put his money in launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Loveyatri, which tanked at the box office.

Salman Khan's upcoming project is Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Katrina Kaif. Speaking to media persons stationed outside his Panvel farmhouse on Wednesday, Salman Khan said: "Around 30-35 days of shooting (of Bharat) is still remaining and it will be completed in film city."

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.