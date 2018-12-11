Sushmita Sen And Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Are True Workout Buddies. Here's Proof

Sushmita Sen in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl are true fitness buddies and the latest video shared by the model on his Instagram profile reminds us of just that. On Tuesday, Rohman Shawl shared a video of himself along with his teacher, in which the duo can be seen practicing a few kickboxing techniques as Sushmita Sen cheers for Rohman. In his caption, Rohman referred to Sushmita as his "jaan" and wrote: "Teacher ko dhoo dalaaaa. It was so much fun, thank you so much. Also Thank you so much for cheering (screaming) at the end jaan." Both Sushmita and Rohman are fitness enthusiasts and are frequently seen sharing videos pertaining to fitness on their respective Instagram accounts.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen also shared a video of herself from the same kickboxing session on her Instagram profile. Check out the video here:

A few weeks earlier, Sushmita shared a video from her workout session, in which the actress could be seen exercising with gymnastic rings and Rohman could be seen cheering for her. The former beauty queen, in her post, addressed Rohman as "my man" and wrote: "To celebrate life as I witness my Maa and "my man" applaud every effort and truly appreciate all the blisters."

In a separate post, Rohman revealed that it was the Main Hoon Na actress, who introduced him to gymnastic rings. He wrote: "I will never be able to thank you enough for introducing me to gymnastic rings. You inspire me in every walk of life and how!"

Anyone who has been following Sushmita and Rohman on social media would know that they both have quite a bit of a reputation for hitting the gym. A few days ago, Sushmita Sen shared a video from a joint workout session with Rohman, which went crazy viral. This is what we are talking about:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl often feature in the headlines for their speculated relationship. Rohman even accompanied Sushmita and her family on their recent Dubai trip, where the actress celebrated her 43rd birthday.

