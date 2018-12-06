Sushmita Sen And Her Daughter Alisah Are Giving Us Major Fitness Goals

Sushmita Sen with her daughter Alisah. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Can you guess who Sushmita Sen's work out partner in her latest Instagram video is? Well, it is none other than the actress' 9-year-old daughter Alisah. On Thursday, the former beauty queen shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which her 9-year-old daughter Alisah could be seen assisting her mother during her workout session. In the video, Sushmita could be seen explaining the drill to her daughter as she patiently listens. Sushmita Sen captioned the post: "Passing on the legacy. Sharing the legacy of love." The 43-year-old actress added in her caption: "Alisa, age 9 years, can be seen helping her maa return to training after a bout of viral fever. I love you my precious munchkin."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's video here:

Anyone who has been following the actress on social media would know that she is a fitness enthusiast and is frequently seen sharing videos from her workout sessions on Instagram. On Thursday, Sushmita also shared a picture, in which she could be seen exercising with gymnastic rings.

Earlier this week, Sushmita Sen shared a video from a joint workout session with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. This is what we are talking about:

A few days ago, the Main Hoon Na actress shared a video from her workout routine and wrote: "First workout of my 43rd year. I rise to the gymnastic rings, carrying no burdens of the past, no wait of the future, only this moment completely aware and alive."

Here are some more videos and pictures from Sushmita Sen's workout sessions:

Sushmita Sen frequently features in headlines for her speculated relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Sushmita and Rohman frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Rohman even accompanied Sushmita and her family on their trip to Dubai, where the actress celebrated her 43rd birthday.

