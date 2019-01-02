Sushmita Sen Shares Pics From SS Rajamouli's Son's Wedding Starring Prabhas And Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen with Prabhas during Karthikeya to Pooja Prasad's wedding. (Image courtesy: Instgaram)

Actress Sushmita Sen shared some new pictures from the wedding of SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya to Pooja Prasad, which was held over the weekend in Jaipur. Sushmita, who looked fabuous in Neeta Lulla lehenga attended the big fat Indian wedding with her parents Subhra and Shubeer Sen, daughters Renee and Alisah, and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita was invited to the wedding by Pooja's family. "Moments from Pooja and Karthikeya's wedding. Introducing my Amma and friend Mr and Mrs Prasad - Pooja's parents and my adopted family. And of course, the super gracious Prabhas. What precious memories," she captioned the post.

In the video in Sushmita's post, she can be seen making quite an entry with Rohman, while her mother and Renee (looking wonderful in a red saree) walked behind them. In another picture Sushmita can be seen posing with the parents of the bride and in another with actor Prabhas , who was the star of Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali.

Check out pictures posted by Sushmita Sen from Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad's wedding:

Sushmita also posted this video of Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad showering rice grains on each other as a part of the wedding ceremonies. "May each grain of rice bring abundance of blessings, love, happiness and divine prosperity to you both. Congratulations Pooja and Karthikeya, your wedding was filled with such beauty, joy and grace. Here's to a blessed journey of togetherness," she wrote.

Earlier, several pictures and videos from the grand wedding ceremony was shared on social media by celebrities such as Rana Daggubati (the antagonist of Rajamouli's Baahubali series), Ram Charan and his wife Upasana and others. Videos from the sangeet ceremony also hot the Internet with Prabhas leading the group in some.