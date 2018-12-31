Rajamouli's Son's Jaipur Wedding Star-Studded With Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan

Inside Rajamouli's son's wedding (courtesy star.prabhas)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya married Pooja Prasad as per traditional south Indian rituals in a big fat Jaipur wedding on Sunday evening. The Pick City was star-studded with several superstars from the Southern film industry joining the wedding festivities of Karthikeya. Needless to say that the Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty formed an important part of the baaratis and so were actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who shared glimpses of the wedding functions on her Instagram. A day after the wedding, fan clubs also shared videos and photos from inside the wedding ceremony and the Internet are particularly excited about seeing Prabhas and Anushka together. The Baahubali co-stars are reported to be dating, something which Prabhas dismissed on a recent episode of Koffee With Karan.

In pictures and videos on social media, we also spotted the father of the groom dancing his heart out with the baaratis. Pooja Prasad was the perfect South Indian bride in a pink and gold kanjeevaram while Karthikeya appeared to be the happiest groom. Here are inside pictures and videos from the Jaipur wedding.

SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama had organised for the pre-wedding functions at the Fairmont Jaipur over the weekend. The sangeet turned out to be a blockbuster affair with the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan joining the bride and the groom on the dance floor. Rajamouli and his wife Rama were also part of an adorable performance by the family members.

Ahead of that, Rana Daggubati had announced the arrival of the Baahubali stars at the Jaipur resort with band baaja baarat.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana had also added to the collection of photos and so did actress Sushmita Sen, who was also part of the festivities along with her family and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Many congratulations to Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad for their wedding!