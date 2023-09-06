Prabhas Accepts Anushka Shetty's Food Challenge, Nominates Ram Charan - Details Here

Anushka Shetty in a still from the film. (courtesy: anushkashettyofficial)

Anushka Shetty, busy with the promotions of her film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, started a social media challenge called #MSMPrecipechallenge, as a part of which she asked users to share their favourite recipes. She nominated her Baahubali co-star and friend Prabhas. PS_ The recipe she shared was Mangalore Chicken curry with Neer Dosa. Prabhas accepted the challenge and as a part of the drill, he shared his favourite recipe - Royyala Pulav. The actor nominated Ram Charan to take the #MSMPrecipechallenge.

In his caption, Prabhas wrote, "I've known Sweety (Anushka Shetty) for decades but I never knew her favorite recipe... Finally, now I do! I accept the #MSMPrecipechallenge and here's my favorite recipe. I now challenge Charan (Ram Charan ) to post his favourite recipe and further pass on this challenge. I would love it if all my fans share their favourite recipes with me. Watch Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 7th in theaters. Wishing the team the very best."

See Prabhas' post here:

Nominating Prabhas for the challenge, Anushka Shetty wrote in her caption, "Portraying a chef in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been a lot of fun... Today, I would like to share my favorite recipe with all of you and kickstart the #MSMPRecipeChallenge.. I would love to initiate the challenge with none other than Prabhas, who as we all know, loves food and loves to feed others. Tagging him to share his favorite recipe with us and continue the challenge. I would be delighted if you all take the #MSMPrecipechallenge and share your favorite recipes with me, passing on this challenge."

Besides Baahubali, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have also co-starred in 2009's Billa and the 2013 film Mirchi. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty, alongside Naveen Polishetty, has been directed by Mahesh Babu P and it is slated to release on September 7.