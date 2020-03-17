Anushka Shetty On Those Prabhas Rumours: 'He's My 3 AM Friend'

Anushka Shetty photographed with Prabhas. (courtesy: anushkashettyofficial )

South star Anushka Shetty addressed relationship rumours with Baahubaali co-star Prabhas in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, saying the reason they are paired in gossip columns so often is because both are single and also because they have great screen chemistry. "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 am friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved," the Bhaagmathie star told Deccan Chronicle.

The rumour mills would love to see Anushka Shetty and Prabhas dating, given that they made a popular reel couple in the Baahubali films in which Prabhas played the title character and Anushka his love interest Devasena. The actors have also co-starred in 2009's Billa and 2013 film Mirchi. Last year, several publications reported that the supposed lovebirds were house-hunting in Los Angeles. These reports were busted by Prabhas, who told Times Of India: If there was something between Anushka and me, you would have spotted us somewhere in these two years. But we haven't been seen anywhere, so obviously, it is a rumour, no? We can't hide in the room for two years. We are actors and people will recognise us when we step out. So, it's just a rumour. If people don't want to believe us, I can't help it."

Anushka is best-known for her performances in Telegu and Tamil films such as Om Namo Venkatesaya, Si3, Thozha, Soggade Chinni Nayana and Rudhramadevi among others. It isn't just Prabhas whom Anushka's name has been coupled with; recently, after she completed 15 years as an actress, several gossip columns reported that Anushka and her Size Zero director Prakash Kovelamudi are looking forward to getting married. Dismissing such rumours, Anushka told news agency IANS, "None of that news is true. I don't get affected by such rumours. Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity."

Anushka Shetty was last seen in 2018 horror drama Bhaagamathie, where she shared screen space with Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, and Asha Sarath. She will next be seen in Hemant Madhukar's thriller drama Nisabdham. The film also stars Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.