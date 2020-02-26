Baahubali Star Prabhas Announces His New Project. Details Here

Screengrab from a video posted by Prabhas. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Baahubali actor Prabhas is returning to the big screen with Nag Aswin's untitled project. Vyjayanthi Films, the production house which is backing the film tweeted on Wednesday. The film's director Nag Aswin is best-known for his 2018 Telegu film Mahanati which won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Telugu. Sharing the news on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Proud to associate with Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by Nag Aswin."

News agency IANS reported that the mega-budget film will go on floors later this year and a large part of it will be shot all over Europe.

Prabhas is best-known for his performances in the SS Rajamouli films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He has also featured in movies such as Mirchi, Denikaina Ready, Rebel, Adavi Ramudu, Chakram, Raghavendra, Ek Niranjan, Pournami, Bujjigadu, Billa and Darling among others. The 40-year-old actor was last seen in the movie Saahowhich released in Hindi, Telegu and Tamil. Besides Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming untitled film, opposite actress Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

(With inputs from IANS)