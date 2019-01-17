Sushmita Sen 'Loves' Training With 'Jaan' Rohman Shawl. See Pic

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl during a work-out session. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are sworn fitness enthusiasts. On Instagram, Sushmita Sen keeps her fans up-to-date with her workout routine which features Rohman most of the times. In her latest post, Sushmita Sen explained why training with a partner is always a good idea. "To train with a partner, is to know alignment of energies. It's like creating in unison a way of balance, trust, authentic strength and mutual respect. It's impossible not to fall in love with the idea of sharing both the struggle and the achievements," she wrote. "How I love training with you jaan... pure magic," she added and tagged Rohman Shawl.

Here's Sushmita's post:

Sushmita Sen started dating Rohman Shawl last year. The model, who has featured in Sabyasachi Mukherjee's catalogue, frequently accompanies Sushmita to her work-related trips (remember the viral post with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop?) and to holidays too. He accompanied Sushmita to Dubai on her birthday and even attended SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya's wedding with Sushmita and her family, including her daughters Renee and Alisah. In an Instagram post, Sushmita included Rohman in her "portrait of an ever growing family":

Sushmita Sen has featured in a string of Bollywood films including Biwi No 1, Aankhen, Dastak, Filhaal and Main Hoon Na. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.