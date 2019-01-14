Sushmita Sen Teaches Rohman Shawl How To Say 'I Love You' In Bengali

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl (Image courtesy sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen, who often fills up the pages of her Instagram diaries with endearing posts for boyfriend Rohman Shawl, shared yet another video featuring him. In the latest video, Sushmita can be seen teaching Rohman how to say 'I love you' in Bengali while he is giving the former beauty queen lessons to repeat the same in Kashmiri. The video also features Sushmita's dance teacher Pritam Shikhare. "I almost forgot to post this but I never forget to say it!!! I love you guys! Love begets love. Say it more often and feel the vibe transform every single time Pritam Shikhare and Rohman Shawl. Yours truly wish you love and a beautiful Monday, " Sushmita captioned the video. She accompanied the post with hashtags like "language of love", "say it" and "feel it". The video has 478,667 views so far.

Rohman makes frequent appearances on Sushmita's social media posts. On Roham's birthday, the 43-year-old actress declared her love for him and posted a couple of pictures and a video, in which they can be seen working out together. "Happy Birthday, my Rooh!!! May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms and you always embrace it with both hands!! 'Two souls as one.' What a beautiful year awaits!!! I love you!!! To your health and happiness," she captioned the posts, in which she shared two pictures.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been trending for quite some time now. Their relationship came under Internet's scrutiny after a picture of them during a trip to Agra with her "team and love of life" went crazy viral.

Rohman also shares a wonderful rapport with Sushmita's daughter Renee and Alisah. A video of Rohman practicing music with Renee had sent the Internet into a meltdown.

In another post, Sushmita had introduced Rohman as a member of her "ever growing family", which also featured her parents and brother.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet. Rohman, a fashion model, has worked with top Indian designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee.