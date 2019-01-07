Rohman Shawl To Sushmita Sen 'Can't Stop Falling In Love With You,' She Says...

Sushmita Sen poses with Rohman Shawl. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sushmita also declared her love for Rohman in a birthday post for him Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating a few months ago Rohman is a model and has also worked for Sabyasachi

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have as good as confirmed their relationship status with their recent Instagram conversation. Rohman commenting on Sushmita's post wrote: "Can't stop falling in love with you." To this, Sushmita replied: "Then its best you don't stop. I love you, jaan." Need she say more? Last week on Rohman Shawl's birthday, Sushmita Sen declared her love for the model along with snippets from their workout (she frequently does that). Rohman Shawl regularly features in Sushmita's Instagram posts. The couple reportedly started dating a few years ago. Rohman recently attended SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya's wedding to Pooja Prasad with Sushmita and her family.

Check out Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's Instagram conversation here:

Screenshot of a post shared by Sushmita Sen. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship came under the Internet's scrutiny after a picture of them during a trip to Agra with her "team and love of life" went crazy viral. Then, a video of Rohman practising music with Sushmita's daughter Renee sent the Internet into a meltdown. Rohman also tagged along Sushmita at most of the Diwali parties, hosted by her colleagues. Sushmita and Rohmaneven went on holidays together and he was also by Sushmita's side on her birthday in Dubai.

Sushmita Sen also introduced Rohman Shawl as a member of her "ever growing family" in a recent post.

Sushmita Sen started her career in films in 1996's Dastak and she followed it up with films such as Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Chingaari, Filhaal and Aankhen. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.

Rohman Shawl is a fashion model and he has worked with top Indian designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee.