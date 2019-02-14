Inside Sushmita Sen And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl's 'Magical' Valentine's Day-Special Album

Sushmita Sen shared this picture with Rohman Shawl (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On Thursday evening, Sushmita Sen treated her Instafam to a video of the Valentine's Day celebrations at her home, courtesy boyfriend Rohman Shawl. I love you, Rohman. How magical you made it," read an excerpt from her post. For Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah, Rohman got heart-shaped balloons with their names imprinted on it. "I love you jaan," read a message on one of the balloons for the 43-year-old actress. A decoration with rose petals and candles also gave a touch to the 'magical' night. "Happy Valentine's Day. To love that makes us stronger. Unconditional, poetic, inclusive love. Sharing a beautiful Valentine's Day. I love you, Rohman Shawl. How magical you made it. Renee and Alisah, muuaah. I love you guys very, very much," read the caption of Sushmita Sen's post. "To a day of love, and a life full of it," Rohman commented.

Inside Sushmita Sen's Valentine's Day celebrations with Rohman, Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for quite some time now. The couple feauture of each other's Instagram pages very frequently.

Rohman recently accompanied Sushmita to an event in Mumbai and before that to a family wedding in New Delhi.

Take a look at some of their loved-up posts here.

Sushmita Sen has starred in films like Zor, Biwi No.1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Chingaari, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. She has not made any screen appearance after 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak. Sushmita won Miss Universe in 1994.