Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years Of Winning Miss Universe With Her Family And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen shared this story. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 She was the first Indian to win the title "May the universe always conspire in your favour," she wrote

It was time for celebration in Sushmita Sen's house on Thursday. In case you are wondering what the actress was celebrating, she was celebrating 25 years of her victory as Miss Universe. The 43-year-old actress gave her fans a sneak peak of her low-key celebrations with her daughters Renee, Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In one of the pictures, Sushmita, wearing a tiara on head, can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses in front of her special cake. The actress accompanied the post along with an extensive note, wherein she recalled her journey as a beauty queen and thanked her well-wishers.

Sushmita Sen, who created history by bringing the Miss Universe title to India for the first time, described her pageant victory as the "greatest earning" of her life and she wrote: "What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity - Indian. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life's greatest earning. As we celebrate 25 years of making history, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time. I want to remember and thank people."

The former beauty queen acknowledged her fellow contestants, her fans, family and friends and she signed off the post saying, "Thank you God, family, friends, my children and all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing and be more of my authentic self. Your wishes came pouring in and have me overwhelmed. May the universe always conspire in your favour."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here:

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. She was last seen in the 2010 film No Problem.

