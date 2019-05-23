Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years Of Winning Miss Universe With Her Family And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Highlights
It was time for celebration in Sushmita Sen's house on Thursday. In case you are wondering what the actress was celebrating, she was celebrating 25 years of her victory as Miss Universe. The 43-year-old actress gave her fans a sneak peak of her low-key celebrations with her daughters Renee, Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In one of the pictures, Sushmita, wearing a tiara on head, can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses in front of her special cake. The actress accompanied the post along with an extensive note, wherein she recalled her journey as a beauty queen and thanked her well-wishers.
Sushmita Sen, who created history by bringing the Miss Universe title to India for the first time, described her pageant victory as the "greatest earning" of her life and she wrote: "What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity - Indian. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life's greatest earning. As we celebrate 25 years of making history, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time. I want to remember and thank people."
The former beauty queen acknowledged her fellow contestants, her fans, family and friends and she signed off the post saying, "Thank you God, family, friends, my children and all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing and be more of my authentic self. Your wishes came pouring in and have me overwhelmed. May the universe always conspire in your favour."
Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here:
What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life's greatest earning!! As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children 'Sushmita'#mahalkitaphilippines My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one's word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India's first victory as if it were her own!!! Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! "May the Universe always conspire in your favour" I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india #duggadugga
Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. She was last seen in the 2010 film No Problem.
