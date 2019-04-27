In Sushmita Sen's Post Featuring Rohman Shawl, The Internet Spotted An 'Engagement Ring'

Sushmita Sen posted this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen's latest post on Instagram stirred the interest of social media as they spotted an "engagement ring" apparently on the actress' ring finger. Sushmita posted a selfie of herself with Rohman Shawl, however, her caption did not indicate a possible engagement. "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning... choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder... yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness and to following the heart!!! Unconditionally yours, Rohman Shawl," she wrote.

Instagram users believe that the ring with a blue sapphire encircled by white diamonds is Sushmita's engagement ring. "Girl... Are you engaged?" wrote a curious fan. Another fan, who was sure that Sushmita and Rohman are engaged wrote: "Congratulations too both of you... Always stand by together and forever."

Here's Sushmita Sen's post:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for quite some time now. Rohman frequently features in Sushmita's Instagram post and he was also a part of Sushmita's 'ever growing family' post. Sushmita usually posts their co-workout posts, sometimes with mushy captions. Rohman also accompanies Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events.

Sushmita Sen, 43, has films like Biwi No.1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Chingaari, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? on her resume. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

Rohman Shawl is a fashion model and he has worked with top Indian designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

