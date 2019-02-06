'Beautiful Family:' Priyanka Chopra Comments On Pic Of Sushmita Sen With Rohman Shawl And Daughters

Highlights
- "Yeh saare dil ke rishtey," read Sushmita's caption
- Sushmita and Priyanka are former beauty queens
- Sushmita is dating Rohman Shawl
Priyanka Chopra was the first celebrity to like and comment on a picture of Sushmita Sen, which she shared on Instagram with daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. "Beautiful family," read her comment. To which, Sushmita replied, "Hai na. It takes one to know one. Love you my beautiful one." The picture appears to be taken at an airport, while Sushmita, Rohman, Renee and Alisah were on their way back to Mumbai from Delhi, where they attended a family wedding. "Yeh saare dil ke rishtey, insaniyat ke muskurate farishtay. I love you guys. Back home," read Sushmita's caption for the post.
Both Sushmita and Priyanka are former beauty queens. Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 while Priyanka won Miss World title in 2000.
A couple of years ago, at a party hosted by Priyanka in Mumbai, Sushmita had all things nice to say about her colleague. She posted a picture with Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra and said, "We celebrated the homecoming of this beautiful, fearless, gifted, audacious, loving woman, who has singlehandedly celebrated India and all that's Indian in our hearts and around the world. I am proud to call this phenomenal woman my friend."
#pride of #lionesses with #horns of pride last night we celebrated the #homecoming of this #beautiful #fearless #gifted #audacious #loving woman who has singlehandedly celebrated #india and all that's #indian in our hearts and around the world!!! I am #proud to call this #phenomenalwoman my friend welcome back home @priyankachopra very aptly #mamma #Chopra owns her pride of place between the #world n the #universe #cherished #memories love you Priyanka!!!!!
Priyanka Chopra recently got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur and is currently in the US to promote her forthcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?.
Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for quite some time now. The couple often share mushy Instagram posts for each other.
Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS I LoVe YoU #forever !!
Sushmita Sen hasn't made any screen appearance after 2014's Bengali film Nirbaak.