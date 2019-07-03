Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Make A Splash In The Pool, Daughter Alisah Joins Them

Sushmita Sen is on vacation with Rohman Shawal and her daughters. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is burying rumours of her reported break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl on social media one post at a time. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress instagrammed a video, featuring herself, Rohman Shawl and her daughter Alisah, all of whom were chilling in a pool on their Dubai holiday. Alisah taught her mother how to 'swim like a mermaid' while Sushmita's elder daughter Renee captured it all in a video. Sushmita Sen captioned the post: "'Can you swim like a Mermaid Maa?' If you show me how Alisah, I could definitely try!!!" #waterbabies #mermaidswim #ustime #fun #love #family #home #dubai Beautifully shot Renee shona and well carried my jaan Rohman Shawl."

Here are updates from Sushmita Sen's Dubai vacation:

Earlier this week, several websites including Pinkvilla and India TV published reports stating that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are going through a rough patch and that they were even headed for a break-up. However, Sushmita Sen rubbished the rumours by posting a picture from their joint work session and writing: "He's lean... She's mean. I love you, Rohman Shawl."

Here's the post:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for over year now. They've attended several Bollywood events and parties together. Recently, Rohman attended Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's wedding to Charu Asopa in Goa with the family. Rajeev and Charu opted for a close friends and family only guest list and Rohman was included.

Rohman also danced with Sushmita during the sangeet ceremony, a glimpse of which was shared by Sushmita on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Main Hoon Na. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.

