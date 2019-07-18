Sushmita Sen Trolls Her 'Jaan' Rohman Shawl In This Adorable Family Selfie

Sushmita Sen Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen recent post on her Instagram profile will make your day. The actress shared a family selfie, which also features her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and trolled her "jaan" for his serious expression in the picture. Sushmita Sen is currently holidaying with her daughters and Rohman Shawl in Yerevan, Armenia. In the selfie, Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah can be seen all smiles while taking the selfie, except for Rohman Shawl, for whom Sushmita wrote in her caption: "Why so serious jaan meri." Sharing a glimpse of the beautiful memories she is making in Armenia, Sushmita Sen further wrote in her caption: "Brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie, we fit." The former Miss India accompanied her post with hashtags such as #sharing #sunflowers #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia.

Check out Sushmita Sen's latest post:

In a separate post, Sushmita gave us a glimpse of the beautiful city of Armenia "in her eyes." Sushmita shared a selfie, in which a wide view of the city can be seen in the reflection on her shades. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sushmita is looking beyond adorable in her selfie, which she captioned: "Yerevan in my eyes. Yours truly in Armenia. #beautifulcountry #wonderfulpeople. I love you guys!" Take a look:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for over year now. They've attended several Bollywood events and parties together. Recently, Rohman was Sushmita Sen's plus one at her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding to Charu Asopa in Goa. Rohman also danced with Sushmita during the sangeet ceremony, a glimpse of which was shared by Sushmita on Instagram.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Main Hoon Na. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

