Sushmita Sen Thanks Fans For Helping Her 'Heal In The Most Trying Of Times'

Sushmita Sen shared the picture on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen recently featured in an interview with Rajeev Masand, titled Women We Love and revealed several things about her life, including her relationship with her daughters Renee and Alisah a her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and how she went through her illness. Her truth gained much love and support from her fans on social media and it left Sushmita Sen overwhelmed. In her recent post, former Miss Universe thanked her fans for sending "heartfelt messages" and said that their words gave her "the courage to heal in the most trying of times". Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote: "You guys are all heart!!! Thank you for these heartfelt and overwhelming messages. Sharing my truth has always been one of the most liberating experiences!!!"

Further in her post, Sushmita Sen wrote: "Remember, every word ever spoken, carries enormous powers, make them kind and filled with immense gratitude. You never know whose life it can change forever! Your words changed mine and gave me the courage to heal in the most trying of times. Thank you for all the love!!!! There are many of you suffering from an autoimmune condition, as honestly shared by you. I feel you and deeply understand your struggle... Miracles do happen when our spirit is stronger than the body. There is always hope, even when we feel isolated, never give up!!! Please try Yoga along with your medicines, it works!! Our life force is very intuitive, when strengthened, it always finds a way!!! Listen to your body. I love you guys!!!"

Read her entire post here:

Reacting to Sushmita Sen's post, actress Dia Mirza dropped a very heartwarming comment. She wrote: "I love you," and accompanied her message with a heart emoji.

Sushmita Sen's fans filled her latest post with love-filled positive messages. "It's the most inspiring thing I've ever seen or heard. I've been struggling with some things for quite some time now and I just want you to know that your messages and the positivity that you send out in the world has helped me get through a lot of dark days," wrote one user while another commented: "You are such positive energy and a great inspiration to me."

Earlier, in one of her posts, Sushmita Sen gave us a glimpse of her interview with Rajeev Masand, on which many of her fans said that it was one of the most inspiring interviews they have "heard" or "seen" in a long time.

Take a look at her post:

In case you haven't watched the interview till now, here's Sushmita Sen's video from Women We Love:

Sushmita Sen marked her presence in Bollywood with films such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, among others.